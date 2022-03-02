Hays wants Lake Placid to grow sensibly

LAKE PLACID — On a sunny Saturday afternoon at Golf Hammock Golf Club in Sebring, Nell Frewin-Hays teaches a golf student how to break his wrists on his golf swing.
Hays, a former public information officer with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office who taught senior citizens and others to avoid scams, is running for a seat on the Lake Placid Town Council. She is running against two seasoned council members – Greg Sapp, who has been on the council since 2018, and Debra Ann Worley, who has been on the council for 20 years. The two seats will go to the top two vote-getters on election day, which is April 5.
Hays is not critical of her political opponents.
“I don’t feel like I’m running against any of those folks,” Hays said of Sapp and Worley as she checks the golfer’s choppy back swing. “I’m running for a position on the Lake Placid Town Council for which there are two openings and three candidates. I think both candidates have done a great job.”
She has battled the town, however, and lost. Two years ago, she took the town to court after it annexed her home, but not the property next door, and not the undeveloped lot she owns across the street from her home. She calls it “checkerboard” annexing, which she says the town is doing without ensuring infrastructure is in place to serve new residents.
“We have to grow with attention to infrastructure, we can’t just say, ‘I’d like to have this subdivision or this section of land annexed into Lake Placid,’” she said. “We can’t grow without infrastructure: Do we have police coverage there? Do we have garbage pickup?”
Hays wants to keep Lake Placid a small town, but with more services and conveniences.
“The small-town atmosphere is critical to our town of Lake Placid,” she said. “The people are friendly and we want to grow but in a smart manner.”
Hays, whose husband passed away a few years ago, moved here many years ago after the two met in Mississippi where he was in the Air Force.
Hays, president of the Lake Placid Noon Rotary, said she will rely on the organization’s tenets when voting on the council.
“Is it the truth? I will always tell the truth,” she says. “Two, is it fair to all concerned? Three, will it build goodwill and better friendships? And fourth, will it be beneficial to all concerned?”