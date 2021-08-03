SEBRING — Highlands County lost a a great man with a big heart when Haywood O. Taylor, 93, died on July 24, 2021. He will be sorely missed within the community he loved and by his children, Michael and Alison. Betty Taylor, Haywood’s wife of 53 years, proceeded him in death.
While most people in Sebring are transplants from other places, Taylor was born and bred in the City on the Circle. Born in Sebring on July 3, 1928, he spent most of his life working, playing and raising a family here.
Taylor graduated from Sebring High School Class of 1946. While there, he was a drum major and played a clarinet in the band. Upon graduating SHS, Taylor joined the United States Air Force in June 1946 and used his talents playing both the saxophone and the clarinet in the U.S. Air Force Jazz Band. He left the Air Force in June 1949.
Not letting the grass grow under his feet, Taylor attended Florida State University the same year and graduated in 1954 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and management. He was a member of two fraternities while at FSU.
“He loved to watch the Seminoles play football on Saturdays,” Michael said.
After starting his career at Crawford and Co. in south Florida and Webster Corp., Haywood returned to Sebring and launched First Federal Savings and Loan in 1956 with Stanley Davis.
“The bank was his pride and joy,” Michael said.
The bank went through changes over the years and was eventually named Huntington Bank. Michael said he retired in 1993 as the executive vice president.
Haywood was also a family man and loving husband.
“He loved his family,” Michael said. “He loved taking our mom on trips with friends. They traveled the country and did some international traveling.”
Michael recalled fond memories of trips to Englewood Beach with his family and their friends for fishing trips. Haywood was a very social man who belonged to several civic organizations including Highlands Seminole Booster Club, FSU President’s Club, Sebring Elks Club, Sebring Rotary Club, Sebring Jaycees and Sebring Historical Society to name several.
He put actions to his love of Sebring by serving on several committees and boards including Sebring Utilities Commission, Sebring Airport Authority and the Gallery of Legends at Sebring International Raceway.
Haywood was a big fan of the annual Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto and would frequently attend.
When Haywood Taylor Boulevard was first named after him, he had mixed emotions but later said if there had to be a street named after him, he was proud that it was the stretch from U.S. 98, past SIR and to the airport terminal.
In addition to the clubs, Haywood was passionate about playing duplicate bridge with other competitors. He was an avid gardener.
“He was a very social man,” Michael said. “He never met a person he didn’t like. He always wanted to help others.”
Sometimes going out to dinner with him turned out to be a long event because he knew everyone and had to stop and shake their hands, Michael laughed.
Family and friends appreciated Haywood as was evident when they threw a surprise birthday party, parade-style due to COVID, when he turned 93 on July 3, 2020. Some 35 cars and vehicles rolled from First United Methodist Church in Sebring past his home off Lakeview Drive. Streamers, signs, balloons and beeping greeted Haywood as they passed by to wish him a happy birthday.
A devout man, Haywood also taught Sunday school and continued his musical talents as choir member. He also served on many committees within the church.