SEBRING — County commissioners appear ready to pay for land on Haywood Taylor Boulevard for a new fire station to serve Sebring Airport and Spring Lake.
On a short action agenda slated for Tuesday’s meeting, the commission has an item to approve the funds to purchase 35 acres at 7301 Haywood Taylor Blvd. The board already approved the $650,000 sale in a 4-1 vote at its second March meeting. The site is planned for a new Highlands County Fire Rescue station to serve Spring Lake, Lorida and the Sebring Regional Airport.
It would also provide land for an animal adoption/shelter facility and law enforcement training facility, once funding becomes available for them. The land has 4.5 acres taken up by a utility easement for a power substation.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck, the dissenting vote, raised concerns about the road being busy and asked about the need for the training facility. County Administrator Randy Vosburg said the training facility would include tactical training and a driving skid pad. Commissioner Kathy Rapp also said the training center would be regional and noted that the county, by statute, must provide a pet friendly shelter.
The agenda Tuesday includes Budget Amendment 20-21-070 and a resolution, to be presented by Capital Project Manager Sarah Albritton, to increase Fund 151 (Infrastructure Surtax) by $181,169.25 to pay part of the sale price.
The rest of the funding will come from the Fund Balance — money brought forth from the previous fiscal year. According to a financial presentation provided by the Office of Management and Budget, there was $4.4 million carried over from fiscal year 2019-20 and the county has $12.1 million unassigned in the 2020-21 fiscal year budget, leaving $16.5 million in total fund balance.
The proposed fire station is part of an expansion and improvement program instituted by the county to increase fire coverage throughout the county through a combination of full-time staff at some fire stations and volunteer firefighters at others.
In related matters, the county commission has several Fire and Emergency Medical Services-related items in Tuesday’s consent agenda, the portion of the county business that is considered non-controversial, to be handled en masse with a single vote.
Those items include:
- An amended renewal agreement between the Board and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office to have the SWAT Tactical Medical Support Team, a medical unit consisting of cross-trained medical personnel from Highlands County Fire Rescue who will accompany SWAT Team members into “hot zones” at incidents to provide medical care within the zone.
- Payment of $45,186 to Public Consulting Group LLC for services provided to Highlands County by getting the county EMS enrolled in the Florida EMS Public Emergency Medical Transports Program, and consulting services, which will continue through the end of fiscal year 2021-22.
- Budget Amendment 20-21-065 and a resolution to provide $41,300 to fund the Length of Service Award Program (LOSAP) to recognize long-standing volunteer firefighters.
- Purchase of equipment for Highlands Lakes Fire District in the of $49,649, which will involve an increase to Fund 113 of $19,219, resulting in an overall net decrease of $30,430.03 to the Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget.
- Trade in of a damaged Stryker Lucas 2 CPR-assistance device, valued at $5,000, against the price of a new $13,439 device, bringing the purchase price down to $8,439.