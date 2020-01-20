Please remember me!
Legislation is in session, discussing and deciding which bills they are willing to consider. We are very excited to see HB 6051 pass. It will give the people opportunity, if need be, to get proper justice for their loved ones. This in turn will hold people accountable for their wrongful actions.
Please pray about this and, after you have researched this bill, may God give you insight on how important it is to say Yes on this very important piece of legislation. Call Representative Emily Slosberg's office at 850-717-5091 and tell her that you support this bill and would like to see it pass.
Feel free to contact us at the following: Kits Crusade, PO Box 1792, Avon Park, FL 33826.
Millie Corbin (mother of Kit Corbin)
Julia Holmes (sister of Kit Corbin)
Sebring