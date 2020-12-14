SEBRING — With the slice of a ribbon this Thursday, Highlands County Fire Rescue will move, officially, into its new headquarters.
Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor has said the new headquarters at 4506 Kenilworth Blvd., in the same building as the Supervisor of Elections Kenilworth Operations Center, will provide much needed office and logistics/storage space for the new consolidated fire and emergency medical services department.
“We’ve been working hard and will be working all weekend to get the facility ready for our Thursday ribbon cutting,” Bashoor announced via social media on Saturday.
It will also bring together staff members under one roof who, prior to now, have worked out of three different locations, Bashoor said, with the billing staff for Highlands County Emergency Medical Services now working out of the Highlands County finance offices.
That also means, Bashoor said, that the county can reassign space at the DeSoto City Fire Station 19, that had been used for fire staff, and reassign office space at the Emergency Operations Center, saving the need to expand the 20-year-old building.
The county also will no longer need to rent storage space, Bashoor said, and will make better use of the long-vacant end of a county building.
Over the course of this past week and weekend, fire personnel and administration have moved into their new offices and reassembled stock shelves donated last year to the county by Sears when the retail store in Lakeshore Mall closed. The shelves now hold bunker gear and other fire services supplies.