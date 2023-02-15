The Tanglewood Art League has an exhibit this month, showcasing their talented members, at the Heartland Cultural Alliance museum gallery. An artist reception was held there on Saturday, Feb. 4. Visitors could browse the exhibit, enjoy some light snacks and talk to the artists.
Bob Clarke had a number of works on display including his Ponce de Leon Lighthouse in Ponce Inlet, Florida. He became fascinated by lighthouses while growing up on the St. Lawrence River in New York, right on the Canadian border. His Ponce de Leon Lighthouse is the first in a series of Florida Lighthouses.
“I was especially fascinated by Rock Island Lighthouse. The keeper was a convict. His life sentence was to maintain this desolate lighthouse. He was supplied with weekly provision. I also enjoyed boating on the river at night and turning off the running lights for a few seconds to enjoy the intensity of the light given off.”
Kathie Mousseau, president of the Tanglewood Art League, displayed three of her original graphite works in the exhibit.
“The first one is of Peace River Turtles, second is Calves (which are baby elephants) and lastly Lion with Cub (pride). Peace River turtles is a graphite from a photo taken by a friend of mine when she was kayaking on the Peace River.
“I have taken classes in acrylic, but mainly work in graphite. Before COVID, I was working with Beverly Marshall and enjoyed it very much. I’ve always been interested in art, but did not do too much with it until I came down to Florida.”
Marge Carney’s painting of a Fallen Branch was inspired by a walk in Sebring’s Highlands Hammock State Park where she gets a lot of ideas from.
“I just love the designs that the fallen palm trees leave and just nature in general. The other two paintings I have at the exhibit were subjects that I did try to paint with different textures, just to get myself painting again.”
Be sure to stop by and view the works of 13 talented artists that are on display at the museum. The HCA gallery is located inside the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art and Culture. The address is 310 W. Main Street, second floor. The museum and gallery are open Wednesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.