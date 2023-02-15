The Tanglewood Art League has an exhibit this month, showcasing their talented members, at the Heartland Cultural Alliance museum gallery. An artist reception was held there on Saturday, Feb. 4. Visitors could browse the exhibit, enjoy some light snacks and talk to the artists.

Bob Clarke had a number of works on display including his Ponce de Leon Lighthouse in Ponce Inlet, Florida. He became fascinated by lighthouses while growing up on the St. Lawrence River in New York, right on the Canadian border. His Ponce de Leon Lighthouse is the first in a series of Florida Lighthouses.

