SEBRING — HCA recently announced the recipients of the prestigious HCA Healthcare Awards of Distinction, the highest honors bestowed upon employees, physicians and volunteers. As part of HCA Healthcare, HCA Florida Highlands Hospital is proud to recognize the extraordinary work and dedication of its colleagues.
HCA Florida Highlands Hospital’s recipients of the HCA Healthcare Awards of Distinction are:
- Jonathan Quebite, RD, IDR: Excellence in Nursing Award
- Jorge Escobar, RN, First Assist, Operating Room: Frist Humanitarian Award — Colleague
- Deepak T. Patel, MD, Pulmonary Disease: Frist Humanitarian Award — Physician
“We are driven by a single mission: Above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life. This mission drives our dedication to delivering exceptional, patient-focused care and our commitment to recognizing the people who help us do this every day,” HCA Florida Highlands CEO Joe Gleason said. “We are pleased to honor Jonathan Quebite, Jorge Escobar and Dr. (Deepak) Patel with the HCA Healthcare Awards of Distinction for their efforts in serving our patients and our community. Their exemplary work and compassion set a high standard for healthcare professionals all over the nation.”
These individuals will be considered for HCA Healthcare’s division-level awards. The division-level winners are entered into the judging for the enterprise-level awards, which will be announced during a special ceremony at the HCA Healthcare headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee.