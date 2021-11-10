AVON PARK — The Heartland Cultural Alliance is pleased to announce they are hosting the works of Cindy Rose Eaton for the month of November at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum. The artist reception was held on Saturday, Nov. 6. As always, the monthly reception was free and open to the public.
“I’ve been involved with photography since about 2004,” said Eaton. “On my first trip to the Everglades around 2002, I fell in love with them. Such a diverse eco-system that has been threatened, it has been my passion to do what I can in some small way to preserve these magnificent glades!”
Her family consists of avid photographers. She and her husband Tim have fun going on adventures together along with son Adam and daughter Angie. Adam has won some local awards for his photographic art.
“I’m a native of Montana and my family still lives there so we all enjoy traveling to see them and take advantage of photo opportunities there. We also enjoy traveling around Florida experiencing the springs and natural settings. I have been photographing birds and wildlife as well.”
Eaton was invited to exhibit in Old Town Zurich in 2017 with her ‘River of Grass: An Everglades Encounter.’ She also exhibited at the Ernest F. Coe visitor center in Everglades National Park in 2015.
She currently has an exhibit in the Alan Jay Wildstein Theater for Performing Arts at SFSC in the lower gallery. She will also have an exhibit at the CCC Festival at Highlands Hammock on Saturday, Nov. 13, and at the Garden Festival on November 20th.
“One of my favorite pieces in this exhibit is “Morning Light.” I love the softness of the photo. I was so excited to finally capture a moose photo (Moose Munch) this summer while visiting Glacier National Park in Montana.”
Eaton had a very special guest at her gallery opening, her cousin Erik Leif Erbik.
“Eric is a commercial fisherman in Aalesund, Norway, where he fishes for herring.”
“I love this one,” said Erbik, pointing to ‘Purple Gallinule’, a colorful work by Eaton. “The way the sun is shining on the colors is amazing.”
“The Purple Gallinule actually walk on the lily pads on the water. This one looks at his reflection and looks like he’s asking, ‘Is that me’?”
Future plans for Eaton include continuing to hone her impressive skills in photography and expanding her venues.
The Peter Powell Roberts Museum is on the second floor of the Avon Park Community Center and is located at 310 W. Main Street. Museum hours are 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
The website for Cindy Rose Photography is rr1192.wixsite.com/website-2