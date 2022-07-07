AVON PARK — Where else can you spend a day in air-conditioned comfort having a fun lunch and being surrounded by art from some of the most creative minds in the county — all for free? The Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art will host the annual Heartland Cultural Alliance Members’ Exhibit, Artist’s Reception and luncheon from 12-2 p.m. Saturday at 310 W. Main St. The public is invited to join.
The free event is open to the public. Discover works of art in a “broad spectrum” of mediums including oils, acrylics, photography and more. All of the members’ artwork will be for sale.
HCA President Gaylin Thomas said the members’ artwork will be on display for two months. Normally, members show for one month at a time but the slower summer season allows for the extra exposure. The exhibiting artists will be in attendance to meet guests and share their creative process.
The annual luncheon gives people a chance to learn about the club and decide if membership is for them. During the luncheon, guests will find out the perks of becoming a member as well as “brainstorming how to make Highlands County a better place through art and culture,” Thomas said.
Creativity doesn’t stop at the artwork. A hot dog buffet filled with toppings such as sauerkraut pickles, onion, chili and cheese make lunch tasty and fun. Side dishes like coleslaw and chips add to the creative cuisine.
Heartland Cultural Alliance is a non-profit that promotes art and culture throughout Highlands County. HCA aims to incorporate art and culture into the everyday lives of the county’s residents and, “To serve as a collective voice and advocate for the arts and cultural organizations in the community.”
According to HCA, they are the custodial organization for funds allocated from the sales of the “Florida-State of the Art” specialty license plates in the county.
HCA members are from all disciplines of the arts including theater, dance, visual, written and performance arts. They enjoy many benefits including displaying their artwork in the museum as well as promoting samples of their work on the “Member’s Art Page” with contact information on their website. Members are able to sell their work online at the website and in the museum’s gift shop, where they also receive discounts. Members can share upcoming events on the Alliance’s social media pages and newsletter. Members may be eligible to apply for grants as well.
In addition, members participate in the annual Arts & Culture Fusion Fest. The next festival is slated for Jan. 28, 2023.
Monthly member meetings are held once a month at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art. For more information, visit heartlandculturalalliance.org or call Thomas at 863-414-1578.