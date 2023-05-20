Evelyn Cruz of Avon Park said she had just come home from an errand Thursday evening and sat down when she noticed something was wrong.
“It smelled funny,” Cruz said.
She got up and took a quick look around. When she looked toward the back of her duplex apartment, she saw flames outside the window, she said.
Cruz gathered up her dog, Chiquis; her lovebird, Galamirs, and her parrot, Rio, and ran out onto East Jackson Street.
She had on a house dress and black socks — no shoes — and didn’t even have time to grab her prescriptions, she said.
Leaning against her car, across from the smoking duplex where she’s lived the last eight years, Cruz said she suffers from chronic back pain and usually has to use a walker.
She wasn’t feeling it at the moment, she said, adding that she might be in shock. Soon after, she had to sit back down in the front seat of her car.
Meanwhile, Highlands County Fire Rescue Engine 7 and Avon Park City Fire Engine 5 responded to the call at 5:28 p.m., hooked up to a hydrant on nearby North Lake Avenue and ran a heavy stream of water into the east side of the duplex, where Cruz lived.
They and Rescue 4-2, Chief 4 (Operations), Battalion Chief 1 and Division Chief 1 responded to the fire, along with Duke Energy to cut power to the duplex and Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies to keep the scene clear of foot and vehicle traffic.
Division Fire Chief Billy Kingston told the Highlands News-Sun that Cruz’s home was a total loss. The apartment on the west side of the duplex, he said, had smoke exposure, but no serious fire damage.
As of Thursday evening, he said, they didn’t yet know the cause.
