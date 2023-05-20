AP duplex damaged in fire

Highlands County and Avon Park city firefighters start mopping up and venting the smoke from a duplex fire Thursday evening on East Jackson Street in Avon Park. Evelyn Cruz said she’d just arrived home and sat down only to smell smoke, and had just enough time to get herself, her dog and her two birds out safely. The cause is still under investigation.

 PHIL ATTINGER/STAFF

Evelyn Cruz of Avon Park said she had just come home from an errand Thursday evening and sat down when she noticed something was wrong.

“It smelled funny,” Cruz said.

