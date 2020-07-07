SEBRING — Highlands County Fire Rescue always manages to stay busy whether fighting fires, vehicle and equipment maintenance or training. Those activities ensure they are in top shape when it comes to fighting fires such as the mobile home fire on Thursday night or the combined vehicle and brush fire on Friday evening.
According to Highlands County Fire Rescue officials, firefighters from Highlands County Fire Rescue and the City of Avon firefighters responded to reports of two vehicles on fire and a brush fire as well about 6 p.m. on Friday.
The incident took place on Calypso Drive near on Lake Damon in Avon Park. According to officials, one pickup truck got stuck in the mud on the property. A second pickup truck got involved by trying to pull first vehicle out.
When the undercarriages of the vehicles became very hot, they caused the grass below them to catch on fire. Both vehicles caught on fire and were a total loss. An additional brush truck was brought in to deal with the brush fire started by the vehicles.
The State Fire Marshal estimated the loss at $60,000 to the vehicles. Officials said they do not assign a damage dollar amount to brush fires.
Firefighters from Sun ‘N Lake, Avon Park, and Battalion 1 battled the vehicle fires while Highlands Lakes station was called in for the brush fire. Also on the scene were Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
On Thursday, firefighters and county EMS units were called to a mobile home fire about 11:30 p.m. The home was in the 5000 block of Barnum Street in DeSoto City.
When the crews arrived the mobile home fire was “fully involved.” Although it did not take long to “knock down” the fire upon arrival, the mobile home was most likely “a total loss,” according to officials.
There were two people in the home but they got out safely. The American Red Cross assisted them with shelter.
Officials said the smell of smoke woke the women up. There were no alarms in the home according to officials.
Officials said the incident commander worked with the State Fire Marshal who determined the fire’s cause was electrical.
First responders on the scene included DeSoto City, West Sebring, Sun n Lake, Lorida county EMS and Battalion 1.
“Smoke detectors save lives,” Chief Mark Bashoor said Saturday.
He urges everyone to have them in their homes in every bedroom and outside the kitchen and outside of furnaces. According to FEMA, smoke detector batteries should be changed once per year. Many people do this when clocks are changed for daylight saving time as a good reminder. They also say detectors should be replaced every 10 years. The CDC suggests testing the detectors monthly.
Bashoor said carbon monoxide (CO) detectors are important to have if residents have a fireplace (except electric) fireplace in the home, an attached garage and have either propane or natural gas services to the home.