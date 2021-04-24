LORIDA — A fire at the Highlands County landfill was ignited about 2:30 a. m. Friday. By Friday afternoon, all county fire personnel were dispatched to their stations to help battle the inferno.
Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor said they have no idea what caused the fire and probably never will. He said it is typically caused by a cigarette or other combustible that has been compressed.
Bashoor said landfill fires are difficult to fight because of the depth of the fire, wind and smoke.
“Up at 200 feet, wind behaves a lot differently than on the ground level,” he said.
At one point Friday, firefighters backed off the fire when the smoke became too much. The smoke and acrid smell effected neighbors in Sebring as well.
Bashoor suggested people to shut their windows and turn on their air conditioners if there are smoky conditions near them. Smoke from landfills contains carbon and carcinogens.
The smoke from Friday’s fire could be sensed as far west as State Road 17 in Polk County.
Landfill fires are not uncommon, Bashoor said. There was a fire at the landfill on April 9.
Thursday, April, 22 was a very busy day for HCFR as well. A structure fire on the 400 block of Sheppard Road in Placid Lakes was called out at around 3:15 p.m. Instead of a house fire, firefighters found a vehicle on fire. Firefighters put the flames out with a garden hose. Because the fire was deemed to be suspicious, the Fire Marshal was called in.
Venus, Sun ‘n Lakes, Lake Placid, Placid Lakes, and Battalion 2 were on the scene. That call was far from over. Upon leaving the scene, a Lake Placid tanker was hit from behind on Old State Road 8 and State Road 70. The car hit the tanker and it overturned.
After extracting the driver and passengers out of the car, the occupants refused treatments. The impact was enough to knock the axle of the tanker out of whack.