County commissioners voted in favor of moving $1.5 million into place to buy fire trucks.
All told, this purchase will supply Highlands County Fire Rescue with three new brush trucks and two new water tankers.
The agenda items said the funds would come out of reserves, which prompted Commissioners Arlene Tuck and Kevin Roberts to ask for clarification.
Public Safety Director Laney Stearns said the “reserve” was actually the reserve portion of the annual fire assessment, put in place to both cover operating costs of the combined fire and Emergency Medical Services system, but also to help replace old or failing equipment.
Commissioner Don Elwell asked what the current fund balance was for the fire assessment, and both Stearns and Business Service Director Tanya Cannady said it’s $3.7 million.
Elwell then asked if the fact that the trucks would come from the transport center for Alan Jay Automotive Group — his employer — would cause any conflict of interest.
County Attorney Sherry Sutphen said it would not.
A member of the audience, attorney Dan Paige who keeps an office on South Commerce Avenue, asked if the trucks were budgeted at the beginning of the year, and if not, why.
“The fire assessment is our budget,” Stearns told him.
When asked if any trucks had been damaged or lost, Stearns said the purchases are part of a constant and consistent annual upgrade to the fleet to weed out old vehicles.
“The narrative behind the trucks: We have 23 brush trucks, and 19 of them are over 20 years old. We have 10 tankers, and seven of those, which is 70% of the fleet, are over 20 years old,” Stearns said. “So it’s a replacement schedule item that we’re doing.”
The plan is to get the county into a schedule to replace aging trucks regularly, versus “ad hoc,” as Stearns put it – getting to them piecemeal or when the county can or must, as was done prior to having a set fire assessment.
Elwell asked about the specific schedule, and Stearns said they are creating one. Elwell, who often serves as a liaison from the board to pre-budget meetings, said it would be good to have that as part of the overall Capital Financial Strategy that outlines the schedule and budget for infrastructure improvements.
