SEBRING – Highlands County Fire Rescue units were busy putting out fires and responding to crashes from one end of the county to the other during the weekend. It wasn’t all hard labor though, HCFR also participated in the Lake Placid Christmas parade on Saturday evening.
About 3:30 a.m. Sunday, HCFR and law enforcement were called out to a rollover wreck in Sun n Lakes, a subdivision of Lake Placid. The accident took place near Fawnwood and Moonglow avenues. A motorist sustained only minor injures and declined to be transported to the hospital, according to HCFR.
With no rest for the weary, HCFR was called out again shortly after wrapping up that crash scene. This time, they arrived to a semi completely engulfed in flames. The semi was located on County Road 721 and Wheeler Avenue in Lake Placid.
HCFR Chief Marc Bashoor said the semi was burned so badly that it was nearly impossible to tell the cause of the fire. The firefighters took about 25 minutes to extinguish the flames and another half hour to handle the diesel fuel spill. There were no injuries as there was no driver in or near the truck. It was in an isolated area. The State Fire Marshal will be investigating the fire due to there being no clear cause of the fire and the damage being assessed at over $100,000.
On Saturday about 11:40 p.m., West Sebring and DeSoto City firefighters responded to a double wide home on Pine Tree Lane near Thunderbird Road. Duke Energy was also on scene to turn off the power to the residence.
“The homeowner smelled the smoke from the fire and as soon as he smelled it, his smoke detectors went off,” Bashoor said.
The homeowner told Bashoor that he opened the bathroom door and the room was filled with smoke. He was able to get out of the house without injury.
Bashoor called the fire “stubborn” as they had to chase it. Upon arrival, they put the fire out in the bedroom but had to cut a hole in the floors because the fire originated under the home. Firefighters were on the scene for two hours.
The cause of the fire was determined to be a malfunctioning heating unit. Bashoor specified it was not a space heater. The fire damage was estimated to be $40,000.
When a fire starts in a room inside a mobile home, it only takes four minutes for the home to become fully involved, Bashoor said.