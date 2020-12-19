SEBRING — The Highlands County Board of County Commission had the grand opening of its Fire Rescue headquarters building. This new facility will consolidate four different locations into one, which will greatly improve efficiency, service delivery, and staff morale.
A ribbon-cutting event was held Thursday, Dec. 17 at the new headquarters. Highlands County Commissioners Scott Kirouac, Kathy Rapp and Kevin Roberts attended along with other county administration officials, directors and staff.
The new building, with a projected cost of just over $1.2 million, has approximately 8,000 square feet and will house administration staff, a logistics warehouse for both routine and critical 24/7 fire and EMS supplies, and training staff. Staff moved into the new headquarters on Dec. 14.
“The Fire Rescue staff is excited to have one modern facility they can now work together in,” Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor said. “Consolidating administration, operations, training, and logistics – for a newly blended fire/rescue system – provides the synergy necessary for our team to succeed as we continue building the HCFR system.”
“This new facility will keep us on track to provide excellent service to the citizens of Highlands County,” County Administrator Randy Vosburg said.
With the consolidation of staff from the four buildings, the county will realize operational savings by centralizing various rental services and one lease of another facility into one conveniently located headquarters while also freeing up critically needed space at the county’s Emergency Operations Center as well as freeing up training space at Station 19.
The new station number for headquarters will be station 51. Emergency Management will maintain the existing station 50 designation.
The headquarters is located at 4506 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring.
“We appreciate the community’s and Commission’s support as we work to improve fire rescue services for all of Highlands County,” Bashoor said.