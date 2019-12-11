SEBRING — Highlands County Fire Rescue crews and officials assisted Glades County emergency response Monday afternoon to fight a burning fertilizer freight car.
Fortunately, said Highlands Battalion Chief 4 Brett Hogan, it wasn’t ammonium nitrate, known for being explosive. It was a different chemical composition. More fortunately, he said, it wasn’t even the 196,000 pounds of fertilizer that had caught fire.
Instead, he said, a secondary substance spilled on the roof of the closed-top hopper was ablaze. Fire crews from Glades County and Highlands County Stations 45 (Venus) and 41 (Sun ‘N Lakes of Lake Placid) quickly got it out.
It still took an hour to clear the scene, Hogan said.
The call came in at 3:30 p.m. Monday, he said. Venus Fire Department crews were already on another fire, but he and another administrative officer were ready to roll.
It took them 22 minutes to arrive from the Highlands County Emergency Operations Center, Hogan said. HCFR crews arrived sooner.
In all, Highlands County had 14 personnel on scene, Hogan said.
Hogan said the fire, along U.S. 27 at Detjens Dairy Road, closed all of U.S. 27 for 15 minutes while he, as a leader of HCFR’s Special Operations [Hazardous Materials] Team, helped Glades officials examine the situation.
Once they figured out the fertilizer was not explosive, or itself on fire, they reopened the northbound lanes to two-way traffic, but kept southbound lanes — those closest to the fire — closed as a precaution.
Calls like Mondays are common, Hogan said. Highlands County gets calls to standby at the county line for assistance at least six to eight times a month, with actual response at least once or twice a month.
The county’s haz-mat team gets calls most often from Glades or Hardee Counties, but not DeSoto County, which normally calls for help from nearby populous counties like Sarasota or Charlotte.
HCFR Chief Marc Bashoor has said he wants to sign interlocal mutual aid agreements with fire departments in neighboring counties and with all the local municipalities.
Even when those don’t exist, Hogan said, the statewide Florida Fire Chiefs Association has a mutual aid agreement among all members.
When asked if county departments would begin to start acting in concert with each other the way in-county fire district departments have done for decades, Hogan said that’s the general idea.
For now, it’s on an as-needed basis and relatively informal, Hogan said, with requests going through the 911 systems versus fire department heads.
“With a lot of neighboring counties, it’s a dispatch-to-dispatch thing,” he said.