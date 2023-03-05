SEBRING — Following a series of promotions, Highlands County Fire Rescue has promoted two more members to the command ranks.
On Tuesday, HCFR promoted Lt. Todd Barton to battalion chief and Firefighter/Medic Jarrod Akins to lieutenant. Both received their new officer’s badges and gear at a promotion ceremony at HCFR headquarters on Kenilworth Boulevard.
Barton started with HCFR in January 2019 as a lieutenant firefighter/medic. He serves on the HCFR Special Operations Team, responding to hazardous materials incidents.
Akins has been with HCFR since February 2022, and passed his lieutenant’s exam in December.
Congratulating the two, HCFR Chief and Highlands County Public Safety Director Laney Stearns said, “They are important to our department’s leadership and continued growth. We all want to see them be successful in what they do.”
Barton, in turn, said he was excited to accept the promotion to battalion chief, and looked forward to serving the community.
Akins said he was “excited and honored” to accept his new role.
“Being able to work for a department that values work ethic and integrity means a lot to me and I feel very blessed to be trusted by Fire Rescue to fulfill this position,” Akins said.
With Barton’s designation as Battalion Chief 2, he will cover the southern portion of the county on B shift. Akins serves on A shift as lieutenant at Station 41.