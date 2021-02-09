SEBRING — No one died in a pair of rollovers over the weekend, and in one case they walked away from the crash.
Both wrecks took place in a 24-hour period along a stretch of U.S. 27 in Venus that is undergoing repaving. Public safety officials advise drivers to use extra caution amidst the soft shoulders and construction zones.
The first wreck, investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol, was at 2:06 p.m. Saturday. A Ford F350 rolled over on U.S. 27 at K.D. Road in Venus.
At least one person was ejected onto the roadway. Aeromed could not fly that night, because of bad weather, but fortunately — sheriff’s officials said — the injuries were not traumas and the Emergency Medical Services took that person and one other to a local hospital.
The call came in from an off-duty Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer, sheriff’s officials said.
The second wreck took place at 11:48 a.m. Sunday at U.S. 27 and Perry Road, and was investigated by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s office officials reported that a red Chevrolet Camaro overturned and landed on its roof. However, it did not throw anyone out on the roadway when it overturned.
Highlands County Fire Rescue units from Venus State 45 and Sun ‘N Lakes South Station 41, along with Battalion Chief 2 responded to both wrecks. Medic Unit 17-2, from EMS Station 17 on the Sebring Parkway, also responded to the Sunday wreck.
Sheriff’s officials reported that in addition to not being ejected, the Camaro driver was not entrapped, but did report shoulder pain.
HCFR officials warn that the Venus area of U.S. 27 is in the midst of a long re-paving process, where soft shoulders also exist. Drivers are urged to use extra caution from that point south to the Glades County line.