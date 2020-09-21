SEBRING — After the sun went down Saturday, firefighters on the south end of the county went out onto U.S. 27 for a wreck, twice.
The first took place prior to 9 p.m. on U.S. 27 at Harrell Road in Venus.
Characterized as a “serious” wreck in posts by Highlands County Fire Rescue, the wreck brought out units from Venus Station 45, Sun ‘N Lakes Station 41, Emergency Medical Services units from Stations 41 and 36 (Lake Placid), as well as Battalion Chief 2.
Placid Lakes Engine 39 secured a landing zone at Georgia Pacific for a medical-evacuation helicopter.
No names or patient conditions were available from Florida Highway Patrol as of Sunday morning.
Then, before 4 a.m. Sunday, a single-vehicle rollover wreck occurred on U.S. 27, this time north of Lake Placid at Lykes Road.
There was only one injury. Ambulances took that patient, also unnamed, to a local hospital.
Two other vehicles struck the debris field from the rollover, Fire Rescue reported.
HCFR units from DeSoto City Station 19 and EMS from Station 41 responded to the scene.
Firefighters worked to clean up the roadway, and had it open by 4 a.m.