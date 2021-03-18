SEBRING — Highlands County Board of County Commission is now able to take online applications for those interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter with its Fire Rescue department.
Highlands County has long had a dedicated volunteer base for its fire services and volunteers have served the community for over 50 years.
Highlands County Fire Rescue (HCFR) was formed Oct. 2, 2018, by resolution of the Highlands County Board of County Commission. The newly formed combination paid/volunteer department consolidated operations of the previous 10 independent volunteer fire companies, under the county system. Also, Highlands County EMS was consolidated into the new HCFR.
HCFR is an all-hazards response organization, responding to 911 calls for myriad issues including but not limited to: structure, brush, vehicle and trash fires; motor vehicle wrecks; shootings, stabbings and other injuries along with heart attacks, strokes, COVID-19, and many other illnesses. Personnel also respond to hazardous materials incidents, technical rescue calls, cats in trees, individual life-assists, investigations for odors and sounds, along with many other emergency and non-emergency calls for assistance.
By the end of 2020, three stations had two-person fire crews assigned 24/7, in addition to the existing nine fully-staffed medic units around the county. Coupled with the continuing volunteer coverage, Fire Rescue continues to meet the county’s growing needs.
Being a volunteer firefighter allows individuals to fulfill a desire to serve the public by directly impacting the community in a positive way while also being able to maintain another profession or learn more about the fire service community. To be considered for a volunteer position:
1. Individual must be at least 18 years of age;
2. Complete application to include full criminal background check;
3. Individuals will be required to appear in person at either a local fire station or fire department headquarters, at a time to be determined;
4. Completion of New Hire Orientation (No prior training required);
5. Completion of Florida Firefighter I within 18 months of joining (Paid for by the County, and offered several times yearly);
6. All applicants will be expected to regularly attend meetings and internal training, and once trained to routinely respond with the department to calls for emergency and non-emergency assistance;
7. While there is not a specific residency requirement, volunteers must be capable of responding to the station for calls and/or be available for specific duty periods. Additionally, volunteers will be expected to attend regular training and meetings. Volunteers generally live close to the first due area of the station they are assigned;
8. These positions are unpaid, however various incentives including a fuel stipend once certified to respond, and a length of service award program after 20-years of continuous service do apply.
To access the online application, visit http://bit.ly/volunteer-career_apps and look for Volunteer Firefighter – Highlands County Fire Rescue toward the bottom of the page.
