SEBRING — They had to wait for a break in the rain, but a group of firefighters, medics and Highlands County Fire Rescue staff pushed in a new ambulance Wednesday.
The county now has 10 full-time ambulances on duty to cover the county, along with six other back-up ambulances.
Dubbed “Medic Unit 19-1” it will operate out of DeSoto City Station 19 on West George Boulevard.
The “push-in” ceremony dates back more than 100 years to a time when fire trucks ran on actual horsepower. Upon finishing a call and returning to the station, firefighters had to unhook the horse teams and then manually push fire equipment into the bays.
“We recognize this is a fire department tradition,” Highlands County Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor said. “However, the symbolism is not lost on us with this being the first new ambulance introduced into the combined Highlands County Fire Rescue Department.
“And yes, we had a paramedic inside the ambulance cab to guide the unit into the bay and brake if necessary during the push-in ceremony,” he said.
Fire Rescue expects another new medic unit, currently on the production line, to arrive in the next 45 days, Bashoor said.
He also plans for at least one more ambulance purchase in the 2020-21 fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1. It and three Power-LOAD systems are in the coming years’ budget.
New medic units have a Power-LOAD system, a battery-powered system that raises and lowers the patient and stretcher with the touch of a button and improves safety for the patient and operator by supporting the cot throughout the loading and unloading process.
Another piece of standard equipment is the powered ambulance stretcher, a battery-powered hydraulic system on the cot itself that raises and lowers the level of the touch of a button, which dramatically reduces strenuous lifting and the associated risk of back injury of moving patients on and off the cot.
“Before, where it took two to four people to lift a stretcher into an ambulance, now it takes one,” Bashoor said.
Each medic unit, fully-equipped, costs approximately $255,000, Bashoor said
Medic 19-1 replaces a 1998 Chevy van-style ambulance with well over 200,000 miles, which was traded in with the new purchase agreement. Bashoor plans to trade in older ambulances, one by one, until all older-style units have left the fleet.
Fire Rescue has five van-chassis ambulances left, for now.