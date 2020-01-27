When Governor Ron DeSantis released Florida’s graduation data, we were excited and proud of our high school graduation rate increase. Highlands County’s gains were among the top 10 of Florida’s 75 total school districts (comprised of counties and other school districts). Highlands County’s high school graduation rate for the 2018-2019 school year was 81.2%, with all three high schools making gains over last year. While the state’s graduation rate climbed by just under 1% over last year, Highlands County achieved a 4% gain and a 10% gain over the previous two years. Each day our students, teachers, and families work hard to succeed, and being recognized for our gains shines a light on the impact their work is having.
While we celebrate our academic gains, we also focus on educating the whole child, ensuring that they are both aware of and prepared for as many options and opportunities as possible after high school. Across the state and nation there has been much discussion among stakeholders about the role of Career and Technical Education (CTE). In Highlands County, we understand the significance of career and vocational education and have, over the last several years, added quite a few options for our students. In the September Superintendent’s Corner, I gave a broad overview of our CTE programs, including the Highlands Career Institute (HCI). This month, I would like to go a bit more in-depth about HCI and the unique opportunities available to students in our three high schools.
In grades 10 through 12, students can explore careers and gain specialized knowledge and skills through our partnership with South Florida State College (SFSC). Highlands Career Institute is housed on the SFSC Highlands Campus in Avon Park, with students being transported each day from their home school. There is a dedicated building at the college for HCI, which provides classrooms, an office, a meeting room, and lunch space for students and faculty. The HCI teachers and administration are all School Board of Highlands County employees who work closely with college faculty and leadership.
HCI students spend a portion of each day in the classroom setting, receiving academic instruction in core content areas. The other half of their day is spent in vocational and technical labs and classrooms located across the SFSC campus. Students receive instruction from college faculty in a variety of vocational offerings such as law and security specialist, pharmacology medical assistant, EKG aid, food service manager, network support administrator, data communications analyst, mechatronic technician, and Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) certified technician. Many HCI courses are taken in a progressive series that result in students earning one or more Industry Certifications. This certification can only be obtained when a student demonstrates that they have mastered rigorous standards for skills and competencies through coursework and a passing score on the certification exam.
Our district vision is “Transforming Today’s Learners into Tomorrow’s Leaders.” To realize this vision, we need to ensure that we are preparing our students with academic knowledge as well as the “soft skills” we hear so much about in business and industry today. Communication, collaboration, work ethic, and an intrinsic desire to do what is needed for the good of the group are just a few of the traits mentioned. Through the options and opportunities provided at Highlands Career Institute, we feel we are addressing these characteristics and are helping our students succeed in moving one step closer to the vision we to which were are committed for our community.
Dr. Brenda Longshore is superintendent of schools for the The School Board of Highlands County.