SEBRING — Eighteen guns have hit the street this year because people didn’t lock their cars, according to a report from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
Another two hit the street because someone didn’t lock their house, according to Sheriff’s Office officials.
In one of the car burglary cases — where the car was just unlocked — the thief took two guns at once.
Currently, the Sheriff’s Office doesn’t have specifics on how many similar cases they had this year, or even how many cases of unlocked car burglaries they’ve had this year or in recent years. Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler reported the town has seen one lost firearm this year, but it is unknown if it was from a car burglary.
Information was not readily available from Sebring Police Department on how many car burglaries they’ve had this year that resulted in firearm thefts.
Meanwhile, sheriff’s officials said having 18 guns hit the street just because of unlocked cars, and 20 total from unlocked doors in general, doesn’t make good sense.
“That is 18 times that a criminal just waltzed up and scored a gun that he or she can use in another crime on another victim,” sheriff’s officials stated in a social media post. “When you leave your firearm unsecured, you are just asking for it to be stolen. We are all for the Second Amendment, but the right to keep and bear arms also comes with the responsibility to make sure those arms don’t end up in the wrong hands.”
The Sheriff’s Office has conducted a social media campaign for the last four years, at least, reminding people to follow a “9 p.m. routine” of going around and checking their doors, windows, garages, screened patios and vehicles to make sure everything is secure for the night. Officials are repeating that warning again now for firearms, asking anyone who has one in their vehicle to lock the vehicle and bring the gun in at night.
While they have the gun in the car, it’s important to remember a few points of Florida law, to avoid being the one arrested. Avera & Smith Attorneys at Law of Gainesville advise that a person in Florida can have a concealed firearm in a vehicle without a permit as long as it is not readily accessible or if it is “securely encased.”
“Securely encased,” under Florida Statute 790.001(17), includes a glove compartment, whether locked or not locked; snapped in a holster; in a gun case, whether locked or unlocked; in a zippered gun case, or in a closed box or container that requires a lid or cover to be opened for access. So long as it is securely encased, it is legal to carry the gun in your car, although not on your person.
The law also talks about “readily accessible for immediate use,” for which Avera & Smith have additional advice. If it is close enough to you that it can be retrieved and used as easily and quickly as if carried on the person then it is considered readily accessible, as defined by Florida Statute 790.001(16). The classic example of readily accessible is when the gun is under the seat you are sitting in.
In answer to whether or not it is worth the risk to push the boundaries, such as having a gun under the seat in a holster, the attorneys’ opinion is “absolutely not.” If the holster comes loose or unbuttoned, that gun owner could face a trip to jail, a felony charge, and never getting to own a gun again, if convicted.
There are thousands of case decisions on this issue where someone got arrested, convicted and appealed the conviction, but Avera & Smith advise: “Don’t be that person. Even if you are correct it could take years and thousands of dollars to resolve your case.”
They also say that each person should consider whether or not a law enforcement officer would let them leave with a loaded weapon that might be readily accessible or not closed up in a case or holster.
“Keep the gun secure and out of your reach,” Avera & Smith advise. “Alternatively, take the time to get the permit; you will learn something new about firearm safety and won’t have to hire a lawyer to argue your case.”