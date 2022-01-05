AVON PARK — Labor Day weekend included an unwelcome shootout for families in one Avon Park neighborhood.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office officials said that a couple of arrests on unrelated charges appear to have quelled that problem, since it hasn’t recurred.
That doesn’t mean that other shootings haven’t taken place in the city, or that they won’t. Still, Sgt. Kimberly Gunn at the Sheriff’s Office North Substation in Avon Park said this week that some proactive work and some cooperation from neighbors, friends and relatives helped identify at least two people who may have been involved in an early September shootout that left bullet holes in four houses south of Lake Tulane.
She didn’t have names of the suspects: They were not charged in the shooting but were jailed on unrelated charges. More cooperation and assistance from the community might change that, but for now, the shootings have subsided.
Carlene Haggins said that’s exactly what has happened in the last three to four months. She said it was a combination of publicity, cooperation with deputies and people just being “fed up” with shootings and shootouts in their neighborhood.
When Haggins, her sister and other like-minded residents would get word through the neighborhood grapevine of another pending shootout, they’d call it in to deputies, requesting heavier patrol. It stopped the event from taking place, she said.
“And it kept it down,” Haggins said. “It kept it down.”
Haggins, her sister and her niece had seen enough of such shootouts already as of Labor Day, especially when the bullets flew through her niece’s bedroom window, just above where she lay in bed, and then also ricocheted off the metal frame of the screen door.
“We made them move,” Haggins said. “If they want their shootouts, they have to go somewhere else.”
While Haggins wouldn’t wish gun violence on any other neighborhood, she said people have to take a stand against it, proclaiming that it’s not normal, for things to change.
“People get used to the trauma to where they think that’s normal,” Haggins said. “We took that stand. It encouraged others.”
Gunn said shootings remain a problem for any community, and Avon Park has had several. Avon Park had two separate shootings on one day, Gunn said, a day almost two months ago when she took over as the sergeant for deputies in the north section.
Such events are often random, she said, and often no one comes forward.
“It’s hard to lock up [suspects] when there are no ‘victims,’” Gunn said of incidents when no one will talk.
Fortunately, in the case of the Labor Day incident, someone did talk, and deputies could do something, Gunn said. Since then, deputies have gotten calls about people hearing gunshots, but those turned out to be fireworks.
One thing the Sheriff’s Office has done, particularly at the corner of Hal McRae Boulevard and Delaney Avenue, is deploy one of the sheriff’s “Eye in the Sky” manned surveillance towers. From there, a deputy can view incidents from a distance, zoom in, record video and call in deputies. It usually has people on the ground thinking twice, Gunn said.
“That mitigates a lot,” Gunn said.
In the near future, the Sheriff’s Office hopes to have a real-time intelligence center to gather surveillance from sources throughout the community, Gunn said.
“Fifty cameras is like having 50 sets of eyes,” Gunn said. “The reality is, it really does make an area safer.”