SEBRING — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is rebuilding its internal computerized document and information system, slowly.
In light of the damage already done, Sheriff’s Office officials said they don’t want to see any additional damage done.
Officials also say a team of forensic information technology experts have been poring over the Sheriff’s Office systems to ensure that there is no malware in the system or that such software is contained away from the rest of the servers before the servers get turned back on.
As to who launched the cyberattack on the Sheriff’s Office a week ago, the matter is still under investigation. The Sheriff’s Office has reached out to both the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in this matter.
Starting before 12 a.m. Friday, May 27, the sheriff’s information technology department detected suspicious activity on its computer system. In a recorded video statement, Sheriff Paul Blackman said that, to protect the system, the sheriff’s IT department immediately took the servers offline.
“In a very short time, it was obvious that the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office was the target of a sophisticated attack,” Blackman said.
In his statement, which he said was 19 hours after the initial attack, he said IT professionals were still working to restore the system. As of Thursday morning, almost a week later, the Sheriff’s Office was still “going slowly” with offline and analog work-around procedures to handle their daily paperwork.
The best means for non-emergency contact is via the main phone line at 863-402-7200 or in person at 400 S. Eucalyptus St. in Sebring.
The main phone line is working and numeric options are all available, but direct phone extensions are not available, officials said. Likewise, email is down. Senders may or may not get a “bounce-back” message, but Sheriff’s Office officials cannot see the message.
Also, officials said, the www.highlandssheriff.org website and the “current inmates” feed on the HCSO mobile app are down and will be until further notice.
A plan to put all inmate mail delivery into a digitized format has become the latest casualty. Starting June 1, inmates were to receive all paper mail, such as letters, cards and kids’ drawings, over a digital tablet. That’s no longer possible.
Inmate phone calls are still working, as is visitation, sheriff’s officials said. However, visitation is limited to the lobby of the jail at 338 S. Orange St. in Sebring.
At this time, detention deputies and jail staff cannot take appointments via email or by phone, so visitation is first-come, first-served.
If you come for a visit and there are no times available that day, staff will make an appointment for another time, but you have to come in person to make an appointment.
Other snags involve public records, usually stored and produced using the internal database.
Likewise, Central Records Director Bonnie Gregg said, without access to the database, they didn’t have logs of arrests or incidents for public review or a means to provide records.
They asked that people check back periodically with them to see when that system would be back online. Until then, officials have asked people to be patient.
“It’s still a work in progress,” one official said. “We’re still taking reports and we’re still keeping the records. It’s just a matter of getting the distribution of those reports streamlined.”
He said a lot has been accomplished in the week since the incident.
During this time, the 911 Consolidated Dispatch never went down, officials said: Access to information was affected, but response was not impacted because dispatchers and deputies quickly found workaround procedures.
Officials said this includes people sent from the Sheriff’s Office to work at terminals in both the Clerk of Courts and State Attorney’s Offices, to help feed information to dispatchers.