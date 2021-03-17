MIAMI — David Warren Ray, 39, of Lake Placid and a Highlands County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy, was arrested Friday afternoon at the Provident Hotel by Doral Police Department in Miami-Dade County on a Highlands County warrant. Ray is now facing two counts of domestic battery and sexual battery on a person over 18 by a person over 18 years old.
Ray is a detention deputy who was hired April 12, 2017, according to HCSO Public Information Officer Scott Dressel. Ray is also a sergeant first class in the National Guard and has been deployed in Miami helping out with COVID testing.
He is currently in Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond. HCSO officials say he will be extricated back to Highlands County soon.
“He has been placed on unpaid leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation,“ Sheriff Paul Blackman said in a press release.
Ray has no disciplinary actions on file, according to Highlands County officials. According to Deputy Communications Director William Manley, “There have been no disciplinary actions taken against Sgt. First Class Ray. Additionally, there were no flags against his record, which indicates there were no outstanding complaints being investigated.”
The charges stem from incidents that took place in 2020 and earlier this month. The warrant was signed by a judge and issued.
“These would be serious charges filed against anybody, but when they are filed against one of my deputies, it is particularly disturbing,” Blackman said in a video about the transparency of his office. “All of our deputies are placed in positions of authority and swear an oath to uphold the law. As a result, we hold them the highest standard of behavior both on and off duty, and fully expect them to follow the laws they enforce. They are not, and never will be, above reproach and any crimes they are accused of will always be fully investigated. If we find there is probable cause that they committed those crimes, they will be arrested and will face the same consequences as anyone else.”