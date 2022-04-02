SEBRING — Dollar General at the U.S. 27 entrance to Tanglewood did not get robbed on Friday.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies did get called to the scene that morning by a customer who was concerned when the store did not open as scheduled at 8 a.m.
Deputies arrived in force but did not find anything suspicious. Sheriff’s officials said the person tasked with opening the store was late that day.
Meanwhile, sheriff’s deputies and detectives are still seeking an actual robber who, at 10:28 a.m. March 16, robbed a different Dollar General store, at the corner of U.S. 27 and Twitty Road, across from Lake Josephine Road.
In that case, deputies sent bloodhounds out from the store in an attempt to track the robber and had a perimeter set up along both the highway and Twitty Road.
The suspect was described as a white male – armed – approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, wearing light denim pants, a jersey shirt, glasses and a mask.
He has not yet been found. Anyone with information on that case is urged to call the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 863-402-7250.