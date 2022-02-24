SEBRING — Detectives have identified a woman whose body was found behind Advance Auto Parts in Avon Park, but have not yet notified next of kin.
Until then they won’t be able to release the name and are still awaiting an autopsy by the District 10 Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death. She was found Tuesday morning behind the business at 650 U.S. 27 North in Avon Park.
For now, detectives are asking to talk with anyone who saw a white female, 5 feet, 3 inches, 110 pounds, with medium length brown hair and wearing a red hoodie and blue jeans walking in the north Avon Park area after 11 p.m. Monday. Contact Det. Melissa Kurtz at 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.
Anonymous tips can be left via the HCSO smartphone app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.org.