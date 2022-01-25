AVON PARK — Little information is available regarding a 30-year-old man found standing upright early Sunday morning by Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies after being shot multiple times.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office officials said the investigation continues into the incident at The Palms of Lake Tulane.
According to officials, deputies were called to the scene just before 8 a.m., at which time they found the victim up walking around. When asked the number of wounds, officials would not say.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by Highlands County EMS for treatment of his injuries.
The official said the victim was still alive the last he heard, however, he was unable to comment any further about the investigation.
In a separate incident in the same vicinity, HCSO deputies arrested Ebony Nicole Allen Rushing, 29, of Avon Park and charged her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
Reports indicate Allen Rushing and a 38-year-old female had a conversation that “turned violent” with Allen Rushing threatening to shoot the victim while they were arguing. The two were within several feet of each other when the threats began.
According to reports, Allen Rushing reached in her purse and pulled out a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun. Patrol Deputy Ryan Davidson witnessed Allen Rushing holding the handgun. He gave orders for her to drop the handgun and took Allen Rushing into custody.
The victim told detectives she felt she would have been shot by Allen Rushing had the deputy not intervened.
Anyone with information in regards to the early morning shooting is asked to contact Detective Du’Wayne Kelly at 863-402-700 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org. Anonymous tips can be left via the HCSO app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com