SEBRING — In light of having fallen victim to cyberterrorism in the last year, the Highlands County Sheriff's Office hasn't beefed up scam investigations.
They've continued as normal, which remains a regular pace throughout the county.
"We investigate all crimes," said Scott Dressel, sheriff's public information officer, pointing out that the crime doesn't just affect retirees and the elderly. "We know people at risk everywhere."
Even though Florida's scam industry tends to target people who have money saved up and a habit of being polite on the phone or in person, no one is immune to being approached, or duped, Dressel said.
"People who have grown up in the computer age, who should know better, fall for pretty obvious scams," Dressel said.
A good rule of thumb, if contacted by someone claiming to be from a company and asking for personal information, is to assume it's a scam from the start, he said.
It's a lot easier to apologize for being a bit paranoid than to get your money or identity back from a thief, he added.
People who use the Sheriff's Office mobile app can find a list of scams in the attached blog. However, those who don't or cannot access their sheriff's app for any reason can also look up popular scams online.
Sites like AARP.org, us.norton.com, FDIC.gov and FBI.gov list possible online, text message, email and phone scams people will use to get victims' identities and banking information.
Popular scams this year include:
Cryptocurrency/romance
Old-fashioned romance scams, with people posing as internet love interests, con targets into downloading an app and investing in fake crypto currency accounts. The app displays data that seems to show your wealth growing while criminals take your money.
The Baker Fraud Report advises people to carefully scrutinize any investment opportunity, even if they think they're sophisticated investors.
Payday loan
Scammers offer fake payday loans, as long as the victim will prepay a fee. The money goes into the crooks’ pockets, and the applicant gets nothing.
Be wary of anyone who asks you to pay any sort of loan fee, especially using a gift card or some other non-traceable form of payment.
One-time password
Bots — automated programs — will make a robocall or send a text that appears to come from a bank or company like Amazon, asking you to authenticate a charge. The message then asks you to enter an authentication code you’ve just been sent if the transaction isn’t yours.
It’s actually the bot that’s trying to log into your bank account, and it wants the code sent to you to verify your identity. To avoid this, never share authentication codes or provide information to an unsolicited phone call or text.
Loan forgiveness
While the student loan forgiveness program is tied up in courts, scammers have built phony application sites and sent out fake emails, texts or phone calls, pressuring those with loans to apply for help — for a fee.
To stay safe, go only to the Department of Education’s student aid website to keep track of the proposed forgiveness program.
Puppy purchase
Scammers try to exploit dog lovers by offering cute puppies for sale online. In one case documented by the Better Business Bureau, a woman paid $850 for a Dalmatian puppy, then $725 for travel insurance, then $615 for a special crate — $2,200 total — for a puppy that didn’t actually exist.
If you want a dog, go to an animal shelter. If you see one on a website, do a reverse image search to make sure it’s not a photo copied from some other site. Always insist on seeing the pet in person before paying any money.
Check washing
Some people still use checks. Thieves steal checks from mailboxes and bathe them in household chemicals to erase written name and dollar amount, then fill it out to themselves for any amount.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service recommends putting your outgoing mail in blue collection boxes just before the day’s last pickup, never leaving outgoing or incoming mail in your own mailbox overnight and to have mail held by the Post Office or picked up by a friend if you are away.
Free-gift QR code
Scammers put fake codes over real ones that people scan into their phones to see restaurant menus or make payments. A message with the code may promise a free $100 gift card, but the code may take you to a malicious website.
If you receive a QR code out of the blue, contact the person or company that supposedly sent it to verify it, using a phone number you know is authentic.