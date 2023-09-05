Highlands County deputies’ in-car cameras have begun to wear out.
Sheriff Paul Blackman said they will cost a lot to replace over time as they start failing, one by one, or he can go with an upgraded option: body cameras.
“We can either put a bunch of money into that or utilize technology that has come so far,” Blackman said Thursday. “We’ve trained deputies to collect evidence in front of (their) cars.”
Body cameras, he said, would allow deputies to step away from their cars and not have to walk someone to the front of their cars to collect statements or visual evidence.
The price tag will be comparable, or at least not significantly higher than the cost of new in-car cameras, Blackman said – $1.3 million to buy 180 cameras for patrol and detention deputies, along with the equipment to download, store and redact recordings, as needed.
That price tag would not be all at once, Blackman said. It’s something he would spread over time as the in-car cameras rotate out.
“They won’t all die at one time,” Blackman said.
Right now he's reviewing funding options, but in the meantime, he's looking to create a position in Central Records for the archivist of the videos, as well as have Axon Enterprise provide the cameras.
That position would be funded outside the $1.3 million price tag, Blackman said.
Axon is an American company based in Scottsdale, Arizona, that develops technology and weapons for military, law enforcement, and civilians, according to axon.com. Its initial product and former namesake is the Taser, a line of electroshock weapons.
Blackman said, once funding is available, he plans to move quickly to implement the new system, including deputy training on how to use it.
He said such cameras would also necessitate a public information campaign on what parts of a video the public can and cannot request.
Body cams testedThe Lake Placid Police Department has had body cameras, on and off, since April 2014. Then-chief of police James Fansler said the cameras would, hopefully, capture nearly 100% of an encounter, versus 10% if the officer steps out of the frame of an in-car camera.
Lake Placid Police had the “Axon Body” cameras to supplement in-car video systems with a lightweight, compact single-piece video unit attached directly to the front of uniforms.
At the time, Fansler hoped Lake Placid Police cameras would save money at the department and state level by providing evidence that could verify what an officer said and did, especially in the case of rebuttals from defendants.
Given that many officer encounters are recorded and uploaded instantly by smartphones, it’s also hoped that the cameras may provide additional evidence to show officers conducting themselves in a professional manner.
Fansler said at the time that he hoped the mere presence of a camera would improve behavior for all those at a police-public encounter.
He had them pulled from use briefly in 2015 while reviewing policy in light of proposed legislation that would have mandated how long video records would have to be retained. They went back into use in April that year.