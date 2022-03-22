SEBRING — The 12 Hours of Sebring had only four arrests this year.
“It was a good crowd,” said Scott Dressel, public information officer for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. “People seemed to have a good time. They behaved themselves.”
Dressel said a fifth person at the 70th Annual Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts was thrown out for allegedly shoplifting from a midway vendor.
“Our job and goal is to make sure everyone has a good time, [that] you don’t get hurt, especially that you don’t hurt anybody else,” said John Story, Sebring International Raceway spokesperson.
2019’s crowd had only five arrests, a drop from 10 each in 2015 and 2016 — all considered “well-behaved” crowds.
This year’s arrests were:
- James Richard Barnes, 24, of Avon Park, charged Saturday with disorderly conduct (fighting), resisting an officer without violence and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.
- Tyler James Montreuil, 27, of Sebring, charged Saturday with disorderly conduct (fighting).
- Joseph Thomas Musick, 24, of Sebring, charged last Wednesday with disorderly intoxication.
- Sevon Smith, 28, of Sebring, arrested on Sunday on a warrant for a probation violation.
Dressel said deputies spent more time with golf cart crashes. A 46-year-old man, standing on the back of a golf cart, fell off, hit his head on the concrete and had to be flown out, he said, but has since been released.
Story said witnesses reported several people standing and jumping on the back of that cart, trying to lift the front wheels off the ground.
Another cart rolled over going down Gateway to Green Park Bridge and a third hit a parked Lake Placid Police Department patrol car. They only scratched it, Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler said: “Hardly noticeable.”
A passenger tram run by the Raceway turned too sharply and scraped parked vehicles, which Story said would get repaired.
Dressel said crashes at the Raceway are not new. Drivers are inattentive and in a crowd.
“It’s the races,” Dressel said.
He opined that the golf cart drivers were “probably” drunk. Story said anyone driving drunk at the Raceway can get charged, with golf carts and registered motorcycles allowed on Raceway roads. However, the Raceway bans all dirt bikes, motor scooters, mopeds, ATVs, skateboards, roller skates, rollerblades and bicycles.
People sneak things in, Story said, risking safety or getting thrown out, but officials tend to just impound the vehicle until after the race. They did the same with stereo speakers of a man who comes every year and plays them too loud, too late into the night.
“We try not to throw anyone out for being a knucklehead,” Story said.