LAKE PLACID — Neighbors along Vision Street in Highway Park, a Lake Placid subdivision, poured out of their houses Friday morning to figure out why the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office was winding down the residential road. People were parking their cars along the street and walking up in droves to the scene.
These were no ordinary sheriff vehicles, however. Law enforcement drove SWAT vehicles that resemble tanks, unmarked cars, marked cars and even a Highlands County EMS ambulance. They were prepared.
HCSO Public Information Officer Scott Dressel said the deputies were on a “high risk” search warrant. He could not talk about the investigation; he did say, unfortunately, there was no one arrested.