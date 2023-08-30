Fishing is a great sport and is enjoyed on many lakes in the Placid Lakes subdivision of Lake Placid. However, car fishing is an animal of a different color, pun intended. Last week, deputies from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Allan Pritchard, 30, of Lake Placid after he was identified as a suspect who was car fishing. He is facing charges of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed and possessing more than 10 counterfeited bills, both felonies.

Car fishing is not hunting for vehicles on the bottom of a lake or canal. Car fishing is when a ne’er-do-well tries the door handles of vehicles looking for one that is unlocked.

Recommended for you