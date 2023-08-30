Fishing is a great sport and is enjoyed on many lakes in the Placid Lakes subdivision of Lake Placid. However, car fishing is an animal of a different color, pun intended. Last week, deputies from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Allan Pritchard, 30, of Lake Placid after he was identified as a suspect who was car fishing. He is facing charges of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed and possessing more than 10 counterfeited bills, both felonies.
Car fishing is not hunting for vehicles on the bottom of a lake or canal. Car fishing is when a ne’er-do-well tries the door handles of vehicles looking for one that is unlocked.
The HCSO arrest report states a witness put Pritchard in the parking lot of the convenience store in Placid Lakes. According to the witness, Pritchard was allegedly “pulling on each U-Haul” trucks trying to open them.
Having no luck with the U-Hauls, the witness said Pritchard went across the street and began trying to open vehicle doors. The witness said Pritchard got into a convertible and “go through” the inside of the car.
The witness gave a description of the suspect and the shorts he was wearing. The defendant was not wearing a shirt. After talking to the victim, who said he wanted to press charges, a K-9 and handler caught a scent. The scent led the dog to the 100 block of Club Road, about half a mile from the convenience store.
The dog alerted that Prictchard was the suspect it was tracking. Pritchard was wearing different clothing than the witnesses’ description and he told deputies he was home all day. However, when deputies spoke to a family member, she described Pritchard’s attire as being the same as the witness saw before he took a shower. His kin also showed surveillance footage of the suspect wearing what the witness described.
After being placed under arrest, deputies found eight $50 bills and six $20 bills. The bills were crumbled to look more authentic, the report stated. The bills stated “Prop Copy” on them.