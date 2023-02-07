SEBRING — Shots were heard once again in Highlands County on Sunday night. The echoes of the morning’s shooting homicide were almost audible still. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the three unrelated shootings.
HCSO is asking the public for any information they may have regarding the Sebring and Lake Placid shootings. They are also looking for suspects.
Sunday evening, HCSO responded once again to a shooting. This time the shooting took place on Lake Sebring Drive about 6:40 p.m. Witnesses said there was shouting before shots were fired.
HCSO officials said the victim was a woman. She was airlifted to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center in “serious condition.”
HCSO is seeking the public’s help in locating fugitive Gary Ralph Jowers Jr., 34. He is wanted in the Sebring Lake shooting and has an active warrant for attempted second-degree murder. Jowers drove a ‘93 white Ford F-350 from the scene but it was found Monday morning abandoned in Hardee County.
Jowers is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He was last known to be wearing a camouflage jacket with no T-shirt underneath, a pair of camouflage pants and dark boots. Officials said Jowers should not be approached. Call authorities if he is seen.
Lake Placid shootingsEarlier Sunday about 11:21 a.m., HCSO responded to a shooting homicide on Josephine Avenue, just east of the intersection of Crestmore Drive and the 13000 block of Josephine Avenue. The incident happened in Highway Park, a subdivision of Lake Placid.
When detectives arrived, they found Arthur Scurry Jr., 57, of Lake Placid, dead after taking multiple gunshots to his person. A warrant has been put out for Shavartae Makel Deloach, 25, of Lake Placid, for first degree murder. Deloach is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He too is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, do not approach him, call authorities.
About 11:39 p.m. Saturday, detectives found 42-year-old Manuel Benitez Reyes Guzman, of Lake Placid with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was sitting in his vehicle at the BP gas station on the southwest corner of U.S. 27 and State Road 70. Witnesses said there was a verbal altercation preceding the shooting.
Officials said the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle but witnesses gave conflicting descriptions of the vehicle.
Guzman was airlifted to a Fort Myers trauma center to be treated for “critical” injuries. As of Sunday morning, there was no change in his condition.
HCSO had not released any suspect information in the shooting of Guzman as of Monday’s press time.