AVON PARK — Arthur Deonata Sterling, aka “AJ” is being sought for questioning and is a “person of interest” in an arson case. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office posted a mug shot of Sterling from a previous arrest on Sunday, asking the public’s help in finding him.
According to officials, the State Fire Marshal would like to speak with him about a fire. The Sheriff’s Office would charge Sterling based on the fire marshal’s findings.
Sterling is currently on parole after being adjudicated guilty on charges stemming from an August 2018 arrest including possession of a firearm/ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of heroin, possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given three years of probation as part of his sentence handed down on April 29, 2019.
On April 15, 2019, he was found guilty of a DUI and was put on a one year probation. Sterling’s record goes back to 2011 and runs the gamut from drug possession to battery.
Anyone with information is asked to call 863-402-7200 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or heartlandcrimestoppers.com. A reward may even be possible from Crime Stoppers.