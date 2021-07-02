LAKE PLACID — A local resident had the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies surrounding their house Monday evening, after law enforcement got word of a shooting at the house and possible standoff with bombs and gunfire.
Deputies set up a perimeter shortly after 5:29 p.m. Monday around the lakeview address, sheriff’s officials said. They prepared for the worst, but soon found out it was a hoax, a type of prank call called “swatting” that came in through the Sheriff’s Office mobile reporting app.
Even worse, it didn’t come in from a local user. Deputies tracked the report to a mobile number in El Paso, Texas, and have since turned the case over to the El Paso Police Department.
“People have gotten killed like this,” said Scott Dressel, sheriff’s public information officer.
In 2017, a California man called police in Wichita, Kansas, to falsely report an armed hostage situation there. Wichita law enforcement responded and ended up shooting the innocent homeowner, according to CNN.com. That prank caller was sentenced in 2019 to 20 years for the crime.
As of Thursday, when contacted by the Highlands News-Sun, El Paso police officials said the case was still under investigation. El Paso is on the opposite side of Texas, 1,792 road miles from Lake Placid and a three-and-a-half-hour direct flight from Orlando International Airport.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation first warned about swatting in 2008, with mobile reporting apps now providing a new twist. FBI.gov states that perpetrators use technology to make it appear that an emergency call is coming from a victim’s phone.
“Sometimes swatting is done for revenge, sometimes as a prank. Either way, it is a serious crime, and one that has potentially dangerous consequences,” FBI.gov states. “Since we first warned about this phone hacking phenomenon in 2008, the FBI has arrested numerous individuals on federal charges stemming from swatting incidents, and some are currently in prison.”
Today, most swatting cases are handled by local and state law enforcement agencies with the FBI providing resources and guidance, FBI.gov states.
Highlands County Sheriff’s officials said it has sometimes been associated with online gaming, when one defeated player takes revenge on a winning player by finding the internet protocol address, using that to find a home address and sending police there.
In the Lake Placid case, however, the residents didn’t even have a gaming system in the house, sheriff’s officials said.
On June 4, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 371, sponsored by Rep. Robert Brannan III (R-Lake City), to increase penalties for falsely reporting a crime. Under the bill, a person who falsely reports a crime and prompts a police response that leads to a death can face a second-degree felony.
Moreover, a swatting event that leads to “great bodily harm” is now a third-degree felony, and anyone who falsely reports a crime will be responsible for the cost of the response, similar to that of false fire alarms.