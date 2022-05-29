SEBRING — On Friday morning, people requesting incident, arrest or crash reports from local law enforcement may have hit a snag.
Attempts to get crash reports from the Sebring Police Department hit a problem, for example. Officials there said their “computer system was down” with regard to looking up cases and documents.
It turns out that the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office had taken its computerized database offline that day to prevent damage from a cyberattack that started in the middle of the night.
As of Saturday, the document system had still not come back online, and email was also not working. Public Information Officer Scott Dressel reports that people may be able to send email, but they are not being received and senders will not get a “bounce-back” notification.
911 workingAt no time, however, did the 911 Consolidated Dispatch go down or suffer a loss of function. In a video published via social media on Friday afternoon, Blackman assured people that the county’s 911 emergency services were working as they should, and that the Sheriff’s Office administrative phone lines were still operational at 863-402-7200.
“Citizens we serve should see no disruption or delay from any emergency services,” Blackman said. “We established alternative report and call-taking systems that are in place and operational.”
Dressel extended thanks to the Clerk of Courts Office and the State Attorney’s Office — unaffected by the attack — for helping find multiple work-arounds to facilitate and continue the flow of information in real time.
“The first responders are still going to come when you call,” Dressel said.
AttackedStarting before 12 a.m. Friday morning, the sheriff’s information technology department detected suspicious activity on its computer system, Sheriff Paul Blackman said in the video.
“In order to protect the system, it was immediately taken offline,” Blackman said. “In a very short time, it was obvious that the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office was the target of a sophisticated attack.”
He said in the statement, released at approximately 7 p.m. Friday, that his agency had been dealing with the issue for 19 hours and was still working to restore the system to full function.
RecoveringDressel said Saturday that the Sheriff’s Office had brought in additional professional full-time information technology people to assist in mitigation and recovery of the system.
“Our IT people did everything right,” Dressel said, according to what the external IT professionals have said.
For now, Dressel said, some functions have gone “back to the 1990s,” with deputies hand-writing reports until the Sheriff’s Office can set up linked desktop computers with printers.
Responding“We are considering this a criminal investigation, and [are] working with our partners at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Federal Bureau of Investigations,” Blackman said.
He also said jail inmate visitation was working properly and jail inmates could still communicate via phone. However, until further notice, he asked the public not to attempt to place funds into any current inmate’s commissary account.
Dressel said that the sheriff and heads of other law enforcement agencies met on Friday to discuss the problem, and expects they will meet again on Tuesday for a new briefing. He said it was fortunate that this happened on a holiday weekend, which would minimize the walk-in needs for the system.
However, Dressel said, many staff members and the sheriff’s IT department would likely be working this weekend to fix the problem.
We’re still trying to assess what we’re dealing with,” Dressel said.