SEBRING — What deputies originally reported as a “suspicious death” in June has been investigated since then as a homicide.
Deputies need tips from anyone who might know more about what happened to 62-year-old Raymond Deverman, initially reported as killed sometime between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. June 21, 2022, a Tuesday afternoon, at 3412 Gould Ave. in Sebring.
The mobile home at that address in the DeSoto City area had caught fire at or shortly after 9:30 a.m. the previous day, a Monday morning, on June 20, 2022. Highlands County Fire Rescue crews got a call at 9:34 a.m. and arrived on the street to put out a fire in the blue and white mobile home.
The only two people home were a young man and a dog, which the young man rescued by reentering the home several times.
At this time, deputies have not found any direct connection between the fire and the death, other than the fact that the mobile home was Deverman’s residence and that he may have been there cleaning up at the time of his death.
After Deverman’s death, deputies initially made a call out for anyone who had surveillance video of the street. Sheriff’s officials said deputies and investigators also canvassed the neighborhood for information.
Certain details on the death are still unavailable, as the matter is an open case. One of the difficulties for this case, sheriff’s officials said, is that it took place within the first weeks after last year’s cyberattack on the Sheriff’s Office.
Many of the reports, files and forms associated with the case had to be hand-written, and many of the files produced during that time still have to be entered digitally into the system, officials said.
However, anyone who has information on this case is urged to contact sheriff’s investigators, starting with Sgt. Brett Hinkle, at 863-402-7200.
Anonymous tips can be made via the HCSO smartphone app, which is now back up and running since the cyberattack, or to Heartland
Sheriff’s officials said the agency is offering as much as a $9,000 reward for useful information on the case.