SEBRING — What deputies originally reported as a “suspicious death” in June has been investigated since then as a homicide.

Deputies need tips from anyone who might know more about what happened to 62-year-old Raymond Deverman, initially reported as killed sometime between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. June 21, 2022, a Tuesday afternoon, at 3412 Gould Ave. in Sebring.

Recommended for you