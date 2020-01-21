The Highlands Country Tennis Association at the Thakkar Tennis Center on the grounds of the Country Club of Sebring has a membership of over 100 enthusiastic tennis players.
They range in age from 7 to 87.
Every season the center holds tournaments in various venues. The center is also home to the Heartland Games. This year a Valentine’s tournament is scheduled for February 15-16; Luck of the Draw in March and Bye Bye Birdies, April 4. Many members will also bus to Miami for the Miami Open April 1.
A very special memorial tournament was held Saturday to honor Alan Koncz. Alan was a longtime member of the tennis community, an avid and excellent player and a member of the board of the Highlands County Tennis Association. When a job needed to be done, you knew Alan would be leading the troops.
Alan died Dec. 19, 2019 after a valiant fight against cancer that took over his entire body. Two weeks before his death he came to the courts to play one more match with his wife Janet. He was a warm and wonderful man, always with a smile and a handshake.
The memorial event was men’s and women’s doubles, with different partners and opponents in each round of 8 no-ad games. The games were fun but took second place to the time spent honoring Alan Koncz.
After the matches center member Roger Lynch cooked up great burgers and hot dogs and his famous baked beans. Volunteers supplied the desserts. Marlene Rafferty arranged for a luscious cake that Kip Drummond baked and frosted in Alan’s memory.
As players arrived and all through the the morning a continuous slide show highlighting Alan’s life was featured. Larry Lillard collected hundreds of photos taken of Alan and created the touching memorial.
Good friends of Alan like Eugene Bengston, Joe Anderson and Margo Holmes gave tearful and humorous reflections about their friendship with Koncz. Anderson talked of how Alan always had a smile. But he always had tongue-in-cheek comments as well. “One day during our weekly golf outing he beat me, which he usually did not. I asked him how he could do that? His answer was ’Joe, you’re just a lousy golfer!’”
Margo Holmes said, “I will always regard Alan as my best friend.” As a Christian preacher she gave a moving eulogy and asked the members to sing the song “I Can Only Imagine” with her to honor Alan. Roger Lynch then led the group, singing a second Christian song, “When I Get Where I’m Going.” After, Janet Koncz and her daughter Ashley cut the cake made in honor of her husband.
Lynda Hahn told the tennis group that Dr. Vinod Thakkar asked the tennis board to build a memorial garden to honor Alan. They were to design it, have it placed around the tennis center sign and he would pay for it.
Finally the winners of the fun tournament were announced by Hahn. Jackie Lackey won the women’s division. There was a three-way tie in the men’s division with Eugene Bengtson, Dhruv Manik and Gavin Szoka sharing the honors.
The fees to join in the tournaments and other events is used to offer scholarships to Highlands County senior high school tennis players who plan to go on for further study in college, technical schools or the military.
The tennis was fun. The food scrumptious. The cake special. The video tearful. And the memorial to Alan Koncz moving and so appropriate for such a loving man.