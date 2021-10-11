SEBRING — The game of tennis is played on three major surfaces. The Wimbledon tournament in England is played on grass. The U.S. Open in New York is hard court. The French Open is played on clay.
Most high school courts and city courts in Highlands County are hard surfaced. The Thakkar Tennis Center in the Country Club of Sebring is the only facility in the county that has clay courts. Six in fact.
The center is owned and operated by the Highlands County Tennis Association and boasts over 100 members. The club professional is Horace Watkis. Their is a membership fee to join, but it is also open to the public for a daily court fee that can be paid at the center.
The club holds many fun tournaments for members and guests throughout the fall, winter and spring. For the past 38 years its one major goal has been to promote youth tennis. They have donated over $75,000 in the past 10 years to graduating seniors tennis players going on to higher education. This summer Watkis trained and developed a love for tennis for over 138 youngsters ages 6-18 who attended his camps.
HCTA is proud to announce that they have been awarded the 2021 Father/Son National Clay Court Championship and Grandfather/Grandson National Championship representing the nation’s top national teams.
There are three major tournaments this fall. Traditionally the clay court events were held in Cincinnati. Through the effort of Dr. T. C. Lackey, this year the clay court event was awarded to the Highlands County Tennis Association. The grass court play will be held in Boston and the hard court in La Jolla, Calif.
The tournament will have a very nice financial impact on the community with teams, their families and friends spending October 21-24. In Highlands County, contact Lackey at tclackey@comcast.net if your business or organization would like to be recognized as a sponsor. Sponorships range from $1,000 to $10,000. Area hotels, restaurants and businesses will benefit from reaching a captive audience of guests and local folks attending the games.
Current sponsors to date include: HCA East Division, Highlands Regional, Reed-Ferry Team of Berkshire Hathaway, Florida Lakes Spa, Bentz Air Conditioning, Publix and Home Depot.
HCTA member Barbara McCarthy said that weekend work has been done the past four months by members in preparation for the tournament, including sprucing up the facility with painting, weeding, sealing, replacing fencing and putting up new nets on the six courts. McCarthy is also organizing Highlands County high school tennis players to serve as volunteers during the tournament.
A brand new air conditioned club house has been built via a donation by club member Roger Skaer. It was built with 100% volunteer work by club members led by David Barker and Mike Rafferty.
New clay was laid down on the six courts by club pro Watkis. The maintenance of the courts is managed by members Dan Blowers and Mickey Byrd. The weekend tournament will be led by Club President Lackey and managed by club members.
A player, guest and community coat and tie banquet will be held at Island View Restaurant, Friday evening, Oct. 22. Cocktail hour starts at 6 p.m. with dinner at 7. Cost is $30. Saturday evening at 7 p.m. a BBQ dinner will be held in the club house. Cost is $20 per person. Tickets are available by e-mailing tclackey@comcast.net or calling 862-414-1412.
Tournament attendance is free to the community. There will be plenty of seating and parking and you can bring your own lounge chair. Food trucks will be at the tennis center daily offering a varied menu of food and drinks. Breakfast will be provided by Publix. Shirts and many other amenities will be on sale for players, guests and fans. Lackey said, “Our goal is to make this the best national tournament ever. We are honored to host the National Clay Court Championships here in Sebring and Highlands County.”
Long time club member and sponsor, 88 year old Pat Bentz, who has won numerous Senior Florida single state championships and doubles championships with fellow member, Earl Maslin, commented, “This event is a great opportunity to see players from former professionals to current college players from all over the country.”
Players will be coming from California, Texas, Kentucky, Florida and many other states. Highlands County will be represented by father T.C. Lackey and his son Trace. They are currently ranked in the top 10 in the country. Trace and his grandfather have been previous winners in the Grandfather/Grandson division.
The youngest player is 10. The oldest in his 80’s. This is an open division and most fathers are younger than 60 and there is no limit in the grandfather division.
Matches will be Friday and Saturday from 8:30-4:00. Sunday third-place matches commence at 9 a.m. Finals are at 11 a.m. Turn into Tennis Club Court in the Country Club of Sebring to enter the Thakkar Center. Enjoy one match or all of them. It will be tennis like most Highlands County residents have never seen. You’ll “Luv” it and maybe even gain a few hints to improve your game.