AVON PARK — Heartland Horses Equine Activities & Learning, Inc. (HHEAL), founded in 1998 provides therapeutic horse-riding services and equine activities to qualified participants at no charge. Julie Ard is the new program administrator, and Samantha Hicks is the new volunteer coordinator.
Ard has a master’s degree in business administration and worked in big business for years but switched gears because she wanted to work part time and help the community. She describes herself as an “office person” rather than a “horse person.” She prefers dogs and cats, but it’s clear after speaking with her for any length of time that she loves her job at Heartland Horses.
Ard has been the program administrator since July. She runs the office: emails, phones, calendar, finances, grants, approves participant applications, and payroll.
Hicks loves animals of all kinds. She was the kind of person to bring home strays after school. Her love of horses was inherited from her father and was nurtured by the horse her family owned in West Virginia.
She has been the volunteer coordinator since this past April but was a volunteer for several months before that. Hicks approves volunteer applications and sets up their training, as well as recruits volunteers for fundraisers, disperses flyers in the community, helps in the office, and works with volunteers around the facility.
HHEAL is funded by donations and sponsors. They also apply for grants, when available. At first, the current facility consisted of just a barn. Some of the money for new buildings (covered arena and storage sheds) have come from memorials and general donations. The money for a wheelchair lift was raised by a local Eagle Scout. Avon Park Bingo often does fundraisers for HHEAL.
HHEAL is always progressing. All new fencing has given them a fresh new look – most of the cost being funded through donations.
Two major fundraisers are held each year to benefit Heartland Horses: “Heartland Hoedown” this year on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 6 p.m.; and “Denim and Diamonds” scheduled for Feb. 12, 2022.
But, as Ard says, “It’s the volunteers that keep us going.”
HHEAL works with a few colleges to provide a clinical rotation in occupational therapy. In addition, HHEAL works with job training programs and community services. Many volunteers are from the surrounding community, and they have several northern friends during the winter months each year. All volunteers must be age 13 and up.
Volunteering at Heartland Horses has great benefits.
“You become part of a family,” Hicks said. “One big family.”
The therapy doesn’t stop at the participants. Each day, people experience pressures and problems. The volunteers are no exception. But, at the end of the day, working with the horses has eased their stress. And families who volunteer enjoy quality time together, strengthening their bond.
There are currently six horses on site, and one mini horse off site. Four staff members and five instructors make up the core of the team. Everyone works part time. The instructors are PATH (Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship) certified annually.
HHEAL is led by the board members, who meet once a month. They are all volunteers. Ard and Hicks describe the board members as people who listen.
“Everyone gets to share their point of view with them.”
They provide great leadership and all have a heart for helping the community through HHEAL’s program.
HHEAL is available to participants age 4 years and above with special needs, be they orthopedic, neurological, medical/surgical or emotional. Several participants are local veterans. Applications are available on their website.
The benefits of horse interactions are many. It can improve balance, core strength, and strength in all the muscles. This can be life-altering for someone who, for example, had a stroke or was in a car wreck. It can help teach speech, as voice commands are used. Petting an animal is calming. Some participants may spend weeks caring for the horse before summoning the courage to ride. Riding can build confidence. HHEAL has a drill team for advanced riders, which also builds confidence and helps pattern learning. And the horses are great listeners to a person’s problems.
Hicks tears up a little as she describes the goal of HHEAL at its heart.
“We want to see participants blossom, and ultimately not need us anymore. It hurts us, but to have them become independent is what we work for.”
Each rider, no matter what disability, can progress and undergo a complete change.
A future goal of HHEAL is to add a certified therapist to the staff. Their website says it best: “Presently, we do not have a certified therapist, whether an occupational, a physical, or a psycho-therapist, on site, but we do provide assisted learning as well as adaptive riding. We hope to draw some certified therapists into our HHEAL family in the future so that we can broaden our services to our community.”
HHEAL needs donations and volunteers. Last year they had to cancel their fundraisers due to COVID.
“Every little bit helps.”
Every month HHEAL hosts a free movie night, where snacks are available for purchase. Private horseback riding lessons are also available to the public for a fee.
The Heartland Hoedown, one of Heartland Horses’ big fundraisers of the year, will be on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 each. There will be a drill team performance, live music, door prizes, and raffles. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy.
To learn more about Heartland Horses and purchase tickets for the Hoedown, visit www.heartlandhorses.org