If you have not yet watched “The Chosen” I encourage you to do so. You will not be disappointed. It is a fantastic adaptation of the life of Jesus and His disciples. Don’t worry, I won’t be writing a spoiler here, however, you should pretty much know the story by now. This is a viewer funded series co-written and directed by Dallas Jenkins. Jenkins helps bring a little more life and backstory to a number of biblical characters as well as the disciples that helped change the world with Christ.
One such person was Matthew, the tax collector. Matthew may not be your go-to disciple out of the 12, but he was instrumental in Jesus’ plan. In “The Chosen,” Matthew is hired by Roman magistrate Quintus to follow Jesus and essentially keep tabs on Him and report back. In doing so, there is one scene where Matthew is following Jesus from a distance and finds Jesus in an open corridor of sorts. Matthew is shown peaking from one end as Jesus is about to exit the other. Just before Jesus takes a step out the door he stops, turns around and looks Matthew directly in the eyes, as to say “I see you there.”
That touched my soul.
Matthew wasn’t so much startled by the fact Jesus had seen him, but that when Jesus looked at him there was a measure of love in Jesus’ eyes that Matthew’s spirit felt.
In the times you felt lost and were seeking God, He saw you. He has always seen us no matter how deeply we think we have fallen. In Matthew 28:20, Jesus said, “I am with you always, to the very end of the age.” There is no place He does not see us. As Psalm 139 reads, “O LORD, you have searched me and you know me. 2 You know when I sit and when I rise; you perceive my thoughts from afar. 3 You discern my going out and my lying down; you are familiar with all my ways. 4 Before a word is on my tongue you know it completely, O LORD. 5 You hem me in--behind and before; you have laid your hand upon me. 6 Such knowledge is too wonderful for me, too lofty for me to attain. 7 Where can I go from your Spirit? Where can I flee from your presence? 8 If I go up to the heavens, you are there; if I make my bed in the depths, [1] you are there. 9 If I rise on the wings of the dawn, if I settle on the far side of the sea, 10 even there your hand will guide me, your right hand will hold me fast. 11 If I say, “Surely the darkness will hide me and the light become night around me,” 12 even the darkness will not be dark to you; the night will shine like the day, for darkness is as light to you. 13 For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. 14 I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well. 15 My frame was not hidden from you when I was made in the secret place. When I was woven together in the depths of the earth, 16 your eyes saw my unformed body. All the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be.”
David is acknowledging God’s ability to see and be everywhere. There truly is no time that we are not seen by Him. Even when we try and hide ourselves He is there. All we have to do is look back in His direction.
James Fansler is chief of police in the Town of Lake Placid.