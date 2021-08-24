AVON PARK — Homelessness is a problem in America, as well as a problem in Florida and in Highlands County. The total point-in-time count in Florida in 2020 was 27,487; this number includes only the homeless that were located on that date. To assist in the fight against homeless, Dr. Bobbie Smith Powell said we must not only support the “Housing First” initiative, but we must also focus on literacy, poverty and mental health across our nation.
Smith Powell, executive director of Heads, Hearts & Hands of Heartland Inc., said, ‘In addition to focusing on these topics, we must address housing restrictions such as ‘… growth management controls; rent controls; cumbersome building and rehabilitation codes … unreasonable maximum-density allowances …outdated manufactured-housing regulations and restrictions; cumbersome and time-consuming permitting and review procedures; tax policies that discourage investment or reinvestment … and inordinate impact or developer fees ...’ these too, have added to and not reduced homelessness.”
To address the homeless problem locally, Heads, Hearts & Hands of Heartland Inc. (HHHH) held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, Aug. 19 at 309 E. Washington St. in Avon Park. With organizational funds and a grant awarded from Heartland Coalition For the Homeless Inc., HHHH opened the doors of HHHH House For the Homeless.
HHHH House For the Homeless, is a model unit and an initial start at housing the homeless here in the county. The shelter is capable of housing six residents; it has four bedrooms, with a private bath in each bedroom and a half-bath in the common area. It also has a large open common area that includes a kitchen and dining room. There is a large, front screened porched where residents can sit and breathe in fresh air. Picnic tables are being built for seating in a fenced area in the rear of the building.
This is the first shelter that the homeless coalition has awarded a grant to house the homeless in Highlands County. Requests for proposals were sought but no other agency in Highlands County went forward with a proposal except, Heads, Hearts, & Hands of Heartland Inc.
Brenda Gray, executive director of Heartland Coalition For the Homeless, said grant funds came available through the CARES Act. Proposals were sought throughout the six counties that her coalition serves – Highlands, Desoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry and Okeechobee – and HHHH was the only agency to submit a proposal.
Gray said she and Smith Powell visited various homeless shelters to learn how to operate one before opening the House for the Homeless in Avon Park.
Gray said the grant will fund the facility for only one year. She hopes the community will realize the need and help take care of the funding beyond that by donating to Smith Powell’s 501 ©(3) or to the Heartland Coalition for HHHH.
Pastor Anthony Powell Sr., president of Heads, Hearts & Hands of Heartland Inc. (HHHH), along with Dr. Bobbie Smith-Powell, were honored to have so many in attendance at the event and thanked the concerned attendees: Scott Kirouac, county commissioner; Scott Noethlich, Sebring city administrator; Gray; George Karos, executive director of Abon Park Chamber of Commerce; Ingra Gardner, Highlands County Community Programs director; Bill Stephenson, Operations-Samaritan Touch; Volunteers of America, and Mike Provau, Desoto Cares; Levita Holmes, ESG case manager from Hendry County; as well as representatives from the agricultural industry, other local nonprofits, and several other agencies and business serving the residents of the county.