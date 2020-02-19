The recent weather and seasonal developments have left many of us suffering from runny noses and sinus inflammation, myself included. In fact, February through April is the most severe allergy season in Florida due to the amount of pollen that is released, coupled with the drastic differences in temperatures throughout the day and night.
I only recently developed some sinus issues, which I at first mistook as a cold. It took me three days before I thought it might be a good idea to take an allergy pill, probably because I haven’t really had to deal with allergy issues in a long time. Regardless of the medication however, I continued to feel ill. The slight headache in the front of my face never really went away, and I felt a little stuffy.
This was really a terrible development for me at the time, as I had an event I was planning to attend in only a few days. This event consisted of spending a lot of time outside, maybe running or walking long distances, and general physical activity. Nothing crazy but definitely more than most people do on a normal day. I knew that I wouldn’t want to be at the event if I wasn’t feeling completely well, however I had already paid for the event and I had been looking forward to it for nearly two months.
In the end I decided that I could tough it out for a few days, and I packed up my stuff in addition to some allergy pills and ibuprofen. I trekked up to the Orlando area for my three-day event, prepared to deal with whatever possible allergy issues might come my way.
During the event I felt fine, even better on the second day. My head felt clear and my runny nose had completely subsided. I felt I was in the clear.
However, on my third day I woke up ill. My head was aching, and my face was sore and felt swollen in some places. After attempting to get out of my cabin, I realized I definitely wasn’t up to the task. I decided to pack up my stuff and leave the event a little early.
I got most of the work done, only feeling slightly unwell. And as luck would have it, on the way to get water and a snack, I immediately felt sick to my stomach and proceeded to get sick in the nearest bush. This led me to sitting on a trail while someone brought me water and food, and someone else called the medic to come check on me.
I wasn’t sure why I didn’t feel well. There were a number of factors other than allergies that could be the cause, which only made me worry more. All I knew was that I felt bad. This weekend I learned the importance of taking care of yourself over doing things for fun. This event was just a hobby, but my health is something I live with everyday.