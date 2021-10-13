SEBRING — The Florida Department of Health Highlands County has partnered with Nomi Health to increase COVID-19 testing options in the county. Nomi Health will offer free walk-up testing in the parking lot of the Department of Heath’s Sebring location at 7205 S. George Blvd.
While the health department has provided free COVID testing for some time now, partnering with Nomi Health will “greatly increase” the number of tests that are able to be processed daily, a DOH press release stated.
“We are excited to partner with NOMI Health to offer this free service to the people of Highlands County,” said Shane Lockwood, DOH-Highlands administrator. “Increasing the availability of testing helps manage COVID-19 in our community.”
Testing is convenient for those who have to have results quickly with the rapid antigen test, which gives results in about a half hour, or the PCR testing, which takes between 24 and 48 hours for results.
The expanded hours of operation for testing are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Testing plays a crucial role as we all learn how to live with COVID. Whether required or simply for peace of mind, everyone should have access to testing as we go to work, school and back to life as we know it,” said Mark Newman, founder and CEO, Nomi Health. “We are pleased to join with the Florida Department of Health to ensure people throughout Highlands County have easy access to quality testing in their backyard.”