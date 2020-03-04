SEBRING — With three people in Florida confirmed to have the coronavirus responsible for 92,862 cases and 3,168 deaths worldwide — nine of those in the U.S.
In light of this information, officials with the Highlands County Health Department spoke to the Board of County Commission with a simple overall message: Keep calm and wash your hands.
“We don’t want to minimize this,” said Patrick Hickey, epidemiologist with the Highlands County Health Department. “We’re treating this as a flu outbreak. [This is] the flu on steroids.”
The messages from the Health Department, taken directly from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta, are:
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and hot water.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, and avoid close contact with anyone who is sick.
- Stay home when you are sick, whether staying home from school, work or just daily errands. That’s known as “social distancing,” Hickey said: Putting distance between yourself and anyone who might have the disease.
“There is no ‘golden egg’ of an answer,” Hickey said.
Mary Kay Burns, administrator for both the Highlands and DeSoto County Health Departments, said since cases were identified in Hillsborough and Manatee Counties, she and her staff have weekly phone conferences with national and state agencies as well as community partners.
For now, she and Hickey refer people to the CDC at www.cdc.gov/COVID19 or to the phone hotline at 1-866-779-6121 for the latest updates.
The biggest bit of advice right now, she said, is to wash your hands, before meals and after bathroom visits and any other time people may have touched something contaminated.
People need to sing two choruses of “Happy Birthday to You,” she said, to make sure they wash long enough.
Burns also encouraged anyone who hasn’t had vaccination against other flu or flu-like viruses to get vaccinated now, to prevent getting sick with other illnesses.
Commissioner Greg Harris asked about whether a young relative, pregnant, should get on a plane to come visit, and if she should wear a mask.
Hickey said travel within the U.S. should be safe, versus international travel. However, he cautioned that the cases in Florida had no known exposure to people from outside the country and airports have “a lot of people.” Anyone could have an illness.
Burns said everyone is buying up and using disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizers.
Masks, Hickey said, do more to prevent someone from sharing the disease than from catching it.
He also cautioned that while the state has presumptive tests for COVID-19, they take 24-48 hours to get a result and must be sent to the CDC for confirmation, which takes another 24-72 hours. In all, he said, someone could have the disease for two to five days before knowing for certain.
LaTosha Reiss, manager of Highlands County Emergency Management, said she is working closely with the Health Department on the matter.
When asked about the annual 12 Hours of Sebring race, which will bring thousands of international guests to the Sebring International Raceway in two weeks, Reiss said she is working closely with officials there, too. Efforts there will likely include education and more hand washing/sanitizing stations.