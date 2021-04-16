TALLAHASSEE — Health care providers charged with child-related sex crimes such as human trafficking, soliciting or luring a child and transmitting child pornography by electronic devices or equipment, would be hit with emergency suspension orders and be banned from working, under a bill (HB 1579) approved Wednesday by a House health-care panel. Members of the House Health & Human Services Committee unanimously passed the bill, sponsored by Rep. Vance Aloupis, R-Miami. It is now ready to be heard by the full House.
Chris Nuland, a Jacksonville health-care attorney and lobbyist, said concerns remain about the bill because physicians’ licenses would be suspended for arrests, though they have not been convicted.
“We recognize the heinous nature of these offenses, but we are concerned about a potential lack of due process,” Nuland told The News Service of Florida.
The bill also would make clear the Department of Health can issue emergency orders suspending licenses of any health-care providers it regulates who are convicted of a number of different felonies, including Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security fraud and crimes related to substance abuse. Currently, the department only has the ability to issue emergency suspension orders for medical doctors and osteopathic physicians; podiatrists; chiropractors; naturopaths; optometrists; nurses; nursing assistants; dentists; pharmacists and hearing-aid specialists.
The bill also would add homicide to a list of felonies that would lead to emergency suspension orders from the department.
Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation, filed the Senate version of the bill (SB 1934) after discovering that Michael Mizrachy, a physician who had previously treated her twins, was facing child pornorgraphy charges. The Senate Rules Committee will consider Book’s bill on Friday.