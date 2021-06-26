Healthcare gladiators
Heroes Work Here is such a true statement that is not nearly strong enough to explain the dedication of healthcare workers.
King Arthur’s knights on a grail quest required less bravery than nurses and doctors working during COVID. Healthcare workers are not just providing tender administrations to their patients, they are engaged in a battle against a worldwide pandemic.
As COVID ripped the fabric of our society, healthcare workers stood up, suited up, and showed ready to render compassionate assistance. In short, they have been there when we needed them.
A heartfelt thank you to every doctor, nurse, CNA, ultrasound technician, phlebotomist, and other hospital employees for being our modern-day gladiators.
Jerry Youngman
Sebring