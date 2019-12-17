After major website issues Monday and a myriad of technological glitches, the Center For Medicaid and Medicare Services extended its open enrollment deadline. Customers will now have until 3 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 to sign up for health coverage at healthcare.gov.
Co-Founder Of Get America Covered Joshua Peck said, “Consumers should not have had to contend with the problems in the first place, but this announcement is a step in the right direction. CMS must now commit to do everything possible to reduce confusion, make consumers aware of the new deadline, and ensure that every single consumer who wants to sign up for quality, affordable, and comprehensive coverage through HealthCare.gov is able to do so.
He said CMS must also commit to being transparent about what happened yesterday and on the first day of Open Enrollment, what they did to fix it, the impact it had on enrollment, and what they will do to make sure it doesn’t happen in the future.
A CMS spokesperson said, “CMS’s primary goal is to provide a seamless Open Enrollment experience for HealthCare.gov consumers and ensure that those Americans who want coverage offered through the Exchange can enroll in a plan.”
This additional time, he said, will give consumers the opportunity to come back and complete their enrollment for Jan. 1 coverage. While the website and the call center remained open for business on Sunday with over half a million consumers enrolling throughout the day, some consumers were asked to leave their name at the call center.
“Those consumers who have already left their contact information at the call center do not need to come back and apply during this extension because a call center representative will follow up with them later this week.”